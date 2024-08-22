Kolkata Rape- Murder Case Echoes the Haunting Assault on Mumbai’s KEM Hospital Nurse

May it be the Kolkata rape and murder case or the UP-nurse's rape and murder case, the country is currently engulfed in protests demanding justice for these victims. These incidents have shone a light on the pervasive issue of violence against women, bringing to mind one of the most tragic cases in Indian history: that of Aruna Shanbaug, a nurse who worked in the surgery department at KEM Hospital in Mumbai. The Aruna Shanbaug case is one of the most horrific attacks on medical professionals within hospitals, and it became a significant test case for euthanasia or mercy killing.

In 1967, a 25-year-old Aruna joined KEM Hospital and was engaged to Dr. Sardesai, who worked there as well. They planned to marry in 1974. However, on November 27, 1973, a ward attendant brutally assaulted her, strangling her with a dog chain. This horrific assault left Aruna in a persistent vegetative state (PVS) until her death in 2015.

The brutality of the attack damaged her brain stem, leaving her paralyzed and unable to speak, reliant on others for her most basic needs. For over four decades, she was sustained through force-feeding by generations of dedicated staff at KEM Hospital, who cared for her like family. Aruna became the focal point of a national debate when journalist Pinki Virani filed a petition with the Supreme Court in 2011, seeking permission for euthanasia.

Virani also wrote a book titled "Aruna’s Story," in which she claimed that the ward attendant committed the crime after Aruna caught him stealing food meant for dogs used in medical experiments at the hospital. Aruna had threatened to report him to the hospital authorities.

Ms. Virani's petition aimed to allow Aruna to die with dignity, highlighting the ongoing debate about euthanasia in India. On March 7, 2011, the Supreme Court denied the request for active euthanasia, determining that Aruna was not brain dead. However, it did permit "passive euthanasia," allowing for the withdrawal of life support in cases of vegetative states with family consent and court approval.

Aruna passed away on May 18, 2015, after developing pneumonia. Meanwhile, her attacker, Sohanlal Bharta Walmiki, was convicted of robbery and attempted murder, receiving a seven-year sentence, as "sodomy" was not classified as rape under Indian law at that time.

Years have passed since this brutal assault, but little has changed. During the Kolkata rape case hearing, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud cited the 1973 Aruna Shanbaug incident to emphasize the ongoing violence against women doctors, attributing this issue to deep-rooted patriarchal biases. He argued that as the number of women in the workforce increases, immediate changes must be implemented to address these problems rather than waiting for another tragedy to occur. The Aruna Shanbaug case, known for its severity and its implications for euthanasia, serves as a stark reminder of the threats faced by medical professionals in hospitals.