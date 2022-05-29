K'taka acid attack victim's condition worsens, again shifted to ICU

Bengaluru, May 29 The 23-year-old acid attack victim was again shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her condition deteriorated post-surgery, police sources said on Sunday.

The victim had developed complications after going through fifth surgery. She had suffered 36 per cent burn injuries when her jilted lover attacked her on April 28 and has been in the hospital ever since.

The woman was in a semiconscious state and was responding to the treatment. Since, she suffered a drop in her oxygen level, she was again shifted to the ICU ward.

The doctors said, "The woman's burn injuries were on her neck, face and one part of the temple. The skin transplantation has begun and she has to stay for at least one more month in the hospital. The woman has started food intake."

On April 28 the attacker, Nagesh, who was waiting in an auto near the workplace of the woman in Sunkadakatte in Bengaluru, had chased her on the road and then poured acid on her.

The police said that the accused studied in the same school with the victim in SSLC (Class 10). However, the girl had spurned his advances.

Karnataka Health Minister K. Sudhakar had visited the acid attack victim in the hospital and assured free treatment. He also announced that the government would provide her with a suitable job once she recovers.

The attacker, who was at large, was found hiding as a religious seer in Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. The police found him on May 13 and shot him in the leg after he tried to escape from custody while being brought back to Bengaluru. Further investigation is on.

