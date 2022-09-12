K'taka Jain community opposes bid to rename B'luru road named after Jain poet

Bengaluru, Sep 12 With the proposal mooted by Karnataka Sahitya Parishat, the nodal agency for promotion of Kannada language has run into a controversy with the Karnataka Jain community opposing the idea of renaming the arterial AdiKavi Pampa road of the Chamarajpet locality in Bengaluru.

The president of Karnataka Sahitya Parishat, Mahesh Joshi has sent a proposal to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to rename AdiKavi Pampa Road as 'Kannada Sahitya Parishat Road'. Karnataka Jain Association has registered a strong protest in this regard.

The association has stated that such a move is an insult to the Jain poet. Kannada litterateurs have also objected to the proposal. They maintain that AdiKavi Pampa has a special place in the realms of Kannada literature.

Representatives of the Jain community from all over Karnataka have submitted a memorandum to the President of the Parishat requesting withdrawal of the proposal to change the road's name.

AdiKavi Pampa Road is situated between a short stretch of the Minto Hospital and Makkala Koota Park. The Parishat has grand plans of elevating this total stretch of road to promote Kannada language. The office bearers of the Parishat have also decided to meet Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Mahesh Joshi has defended the proposal to change the name as the decision has been made after studying roads being developed on specific themes in foreign countries. "This stretch of road will be elevated in such a way that it is going to be a feast for lovers of Kannada language," he said.

"The plan is being made in such a way that every tourist who visits Bengaluru would be compelled to visit this stretch. All stakeholders on this stretch of road have been invited to discuss the proposal," he explained.

"Statues of major Kannada litterateurs would come up, Kannada songs would be played and special lighting arrangements would be made, popular statements by Kannada writers would be installed as per the proposal," Mahesh Joshi stated.

