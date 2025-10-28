K'taka: Peace meeting on RSS foot march in Chittapur ends without consensus

Bengaluru, Oct 28 The peace meeting convened by the Kalaburagi district administration on Tuesday to resolve the dispute over the proposed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) foot march in Chittapur town -- represented by Minister Priyank Kharge --ended without any consensus among participating organisations.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Fauzia Taranum and Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, was held following directions from the Karnataka High Court, which had asked the government to facilitate discussions and submit a report on the issue by October 30.

Authorities allowed three representatives from each of the 11 organisations, including the RSS and several community groups, to participate. The session aimed to resolve the matter amicably, as multiple groups had sought permission to hold processions and foot marches in Chittapur on November 2 -- the same day the RSS proposed to conduct its centenary march.

Dalit organisations said they would withdraw their applications only if the RSS agreed to carry the national flag and the Constitution’s Preamble instead of lathis and the Bhagwa Dhwaj during the foot march.

Sources said the meeting witnessed strong differences of opinion among participants, with several organisations expressing opposition to holding simultaneous processions in the same town. Despite the district administration’s efforts to reach a middle ground, the talks failed to produce an agreement, forcing officials to prepare a detailed report for submission to the High Court.

Following the meeting, tensions briefly escalated as members of a few organisations staged protests and slogans were raised. However, the situation was brought under control with the intervention of the police.

The peace meeting followed the Dharwad Bench of the High Court’s earlier direction to the government to conduct the discussion and report on the outcome. The bench, while hearing a batch of petitions on Friday, had sought the government’s response before taking up the matter again on October 30.

The RSS had approached the High Court challenging the denial of permission by the district authorities to conduct its centenary foot march in Chittapur. The court had subsequently directed the organisation to file a fresh application for permission to hold the event on November 2.

Following this, several other organisations -- including the Bhim Army, Dalit Panthers, Kuruba community groups, and others -- also submitted applications to organise processions and marches on the same date, prompting security concerns in the district.

The High Court bench, headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna, had earlier observed that the matter should not be prolonged and must be settled amicably through administrative dialogue. The court also advised the government to treat the issue as an opportunity to demonstrate administrative efficiency and uphold law and order.

The Deputy Commissioner is now expected to submit a comprehensive report on the peace meeting and the district administration’s position before the High Court by October 30.

Meanwhile, the police have maintained heightened vigilance in Chittapur and neighbouring areas ahead of the scheduled date of the foot march. Senior officers said adequate arrangements are being made to ensure peace and prevent any untoward incidents.

The case will next be heard by the Kalaburagi Bench of the Karnataka High Court on October 30.

