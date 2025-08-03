KTR to lead BRS delegation at meeting called by Election Commission

Hyderabad, Aug 3 A delegation of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leaders led by party working president K. T. Rama Rao will attend the meeting convened by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Delhi on August 5.

The BRS announced that the delegation will be led by K. T. Rama Rao (KTR).

The delegation includes several senior leaders and former Members of Parliament: K.R. Suresh Reddy, Rajya Sabha MP and BRS Floor Leader, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Rajya Sabha MP, Boianapalli Vinod Kumar, former Member of Parliament, Balka Suman, former Member of Parliament and R.S. Praveen Kumar, General Secretary, BRS.

The ECI has invited a delegation from the BRS to attend a meeting of political parties to be held at Nirvachan Sadan, the poll panel headquarters in New Delhi, at 3 p.m.

The invitation was formally issued through an official letter by Ashwani Kumar Mohal, Secretary of the ECI. The same communication was also forwarded to the BRS President through the Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana.

The meeting is expected to focus on key issues such as electoral reforms, pending representations submitted by various political parties, including BRS, and discussions on the Model Code of Conduct and related electoral procedures.

The meeting assumes particular importance in light of the ongoing political developments across multiple states and the run-up to several state and national elections, said a statement by BRS.

The meeting of political parties also assumes significance amid the row over Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and other states.

Congress and other opposition parties have stalled the proceedings of both houses of Parliament, demanding a discussion on SIR and the withdrawal of the Election Commission's drive.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has been raising the issue of alleged electoral malpractices. He is also scheduled to lead a protest in Bengaluru on August 5.

