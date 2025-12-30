L-G Sinha unveils J&K Bank wall and table calendars for 2026

Jammu, Dec 30 J&K Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday unveiled the J&K Bank wall and table calendars for the year 2026 at the Lok Bhawan.

The Wall Calendar for 2026 is themed “Rivers of J&K and Ladakh”, while the Table Calendar showcases the region’s “Historic Places”, reflecting the diversity of human heritage and natural wonders of Jammu & Kashmir and of Ladakh.

The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the J&K Bank for selecting unique themes which will raise awareness about preserving ancient monuments, archaeological sites and traditions for future generations.

He said society must come together to safeguard these priceless treasures. The Lieutenant Governor also emphasised protecting Earth’s vital ecosystems.

He said rivers in J&K are a source of fresh water, and they are also ensuring food security and supporting biodiversity conservation.

The Lieutenant Governor called for community efforts to protect rivers and water bodies to build resilience against climate impacts in the future.

Amitava Chatterjee, Managing Director and CEO, Jammu & Kashmir Bank Limited, said that the 2026 edition of J&K Bank’s calendars honours the rivers that sustain life across the regions and the historic sites that define their shared legacy.

The calendar also features important public welfare initiatives such as Mission YUVA and PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, alongside J&K Bank’s key products, including Housing Loan, Car Loan, Personal Consumption Loan and Online Account Opening, reinforcing the Bank’s role as a development partner and facilitator of people’s aspirations.

--IANS

sq/dan

