Ladakh: Locals perform traditional dance on Republic Day

Residents of Ladakh performed a traditional dance at 73rd Republic Day celebrations on Polo ground in Leh.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur addressed the gathering on Republic Day.

He said, "In these years, India has achieved a lot. Our constitution not only gave us fundamental rights but also fundamental duties that we must follow."

The L-G also said that tourist places in the Union Territory have been opened for the public and this will boost tourism in the sector.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor