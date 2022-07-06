Lalu Prasad Yadav in critical condition, to be air lifted to Delhi for further treatment

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav is in critical condition and has been admitted to hospital. He will be airlifted to Delhi by air ambulance at 4.30 pm today. Earlier, Tejaswi Yadav, son of Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of the Opposition, will visit Delhi today to see the arrangements. Lalu Yadav is currently admitted to Paras Hospital in Patna and is undergoing treatment in the ICU. According to doctors in Patna, Lalu Yadav's condition is stable. He will be brought to Delhi for further treatment. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi, the Gandhi family and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, among others, questioned Lalu Prasad Yadav about his health.

The people are praying for the health of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD president Lalu Yadav. Many leaders and activists have reached Paras Hospital to meet him. Tejaswi Yadav has released a video in this regard. Tejaswi Yadav has appealed to the people through this video. He said, "Lalu Prasad Yadav is undergoing treatment at Paras Hospital in Patna. His condition is stable. Please do not rush to the hospital to visit him. It hurts other patients in the hospital and increases the risk of infection."

Meanwhile, former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was convicted in the fodder scam case, is currently out of jail on bail. Lalu Prasad Yadav was injured when he fell down from stairs a few days ago. He lost his balance and fell while descending stairs at his residence in Patna, the capital of Bihar. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Doctors said Lalu suffered serious injuries to his shoulder and waist. After a preliminary examination, the doctor said there was nothing to worry about. A minor fracture to the right shoulder was reported. After that he was resting at home. But after a few days, they began to suffer. He was later admitted to a hospital in Patna.