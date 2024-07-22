Lalu Prasad Yadav slams Nitish Kumar over poor law & order in Bihar

Patna, July 22 RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Monday criticised the Nitish Kumar government for the deteriorating law and order situation in Bihar.

Lalu Prasad Yadav blamed the "double engine" government for the current state of affairs, highlighting concerns over safety and governance.

He criticised the Nitish Kumar government for its inability to control the increasing incidents of crime in Bihar.

“Incidents like murder, rape, gang rape, and loot are regularly taking place in Bihar, and Nitish Kumar’s government is failing to control the situation. The criminals are fearless in Bihar,” Lalu Prasad Yadav said.

Former Chief Minister Rabri Devi has also criticised the Bihar government for the poor law and order situation in the state.

“The Mafia Raj is going on in the state. The Nitish Kumar government has no control over the criminals in Bihar,” the former Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, the RJD MLA from Hasanpur Tej Pratap Yadav also demanded resignation of the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar should resign. Instead of addressing the poor law and order situation in Bihar, I am surprised that the ruling parties are questioning us. Nitish Kumar should reveal why he touches the feet of anyone. He is failing to control the law and order of Bihar and that is why he touches the feet of anyone,” Tej Pratap Yadav said.

The Bihar government is under intense pressure for the worsening law and order situation, with frequent incidents of murder, rape, gang rape, dacoity, loot, and theft.

