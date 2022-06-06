Lalu Yadav to go abroad for kidney transplant, requests court to release passport for renewal

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav has filed an application at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi seeking the release of his passport for renewal as he has to go abroad for a kidney transplant.

"Lalu Yadav will go abroad, most likely to Singapore, for a kidney transplant. Process for an appointment with the doctor over there is underway. Meanwhile, the application has been filed in court so that passport can be renewed. The renewed passport will be submitted again to the court," Prabhat Kumar, Yadav's lawyer told ANI.

"When the date of an appointment gets fixed, a fresh plea will be filed in all five cases he is convicted seeking permission for foreign travel. The application was filed on May 31. The next hearing has been fixed for June 10," he said.

Meanwhile, Yadav has to appear physically before the special MP MLA court in Palamu related to the violation of the model code of conduct in Garhwa district in 2009. He will reach Palamu by Monday evening.

In February, a special CBI court in Ranchi had held RJD chief Lalu Prasad guilty of fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda Treasury in connection with the fifth fodder scam.

However, Lalu was granted bail in the Rs 139.35-crore illegal withdrawal from Doranda Treasury by the Jharkhand High Court in April.

"He has been granted bail on the uniform yardstick of half custody and health issues, he will be released soon. He will have to deposit Rs 1 lakh surety amount and Rs 10 lakh as fine," his lawyer had said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor