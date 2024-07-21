Landslide in Uttarakhand: 3 Killed, 8 Injured on Kedarnath Yatra Route in Chidwasa; Rescue Operation Underway

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured on Sunday, July 21, after a landslide occurred in Uttarakhand's Chidwasa on the Kedarnath Yatra route.

According to reports from news agency ANI, the SDRF team is underway with rescue operations to evacuate injured people and take them to the hospital.

Visuals From the Landslide Site

As per the information, three devotees going from Gaurikund to visit Kedarnath Dham died on the spot. Their bodies were handed to the district police for further investigation in the incident.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed anguished about the landslide incident and said he is constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. The CM has given the instruction to the authorities to provide better treatment to the injured devotees in the incident.

केदारनाथ यात्रा मार्ग के पास पहाड़ी से मलबा व भारी पत्थर गिरने से कुछ यात्रियों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। घटनास्थल पर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी है, इस सम्बन्ध में निरंतर अधिकारियों के संपर्क में हूं। हादसे में घायल हुए लोगों को त्वरित रूप से बेहतर उपचार उपलब्ध… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 21, 2024

"The news of some pilgrims getting injured due to debris and heavy stones falling from the hill near the Kedarnath Yatra route is very sad. Relief and rescue work is going on at the site of the accident, I am constantly in touch with the officials in this regard. I have given instructions to provide better treatment to the people injured in the accident immediately," said Uttarakhand CM in post on X (formerly Twitter).