Legal action won’t stop if Siddaramaiah doesn’t answer Guv’s notice: BJP

Bengaluru, Aug 3 Karnataka BJP on Saturday said that the legal action against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would not stop if he does not answer to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot’s show cause notice.

“These fools don’t know that if you (Sddaramaiah) don’t answer, the legal action won’t stop against you. Whether it is Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar or any person legal action will be carried out. Every paisa that has been looted from the people will be taken back. Your (Chief Minister Siddaramaiah) seat will also be vacated,” said Karnataka BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

“We congratulate the Governor for issuing notice to Siddaramaiah and asking why the action should not be taken against him. Siddaramaiah looks disturbed already,” Das said while addressing a gathering at the inaugural ceremony of the Mysuru Chalo padyatra in Bengaluru.

He said that on July 15, a petition was filed before the Supreme Court to stall the probe against Siddaramaiah.

“You have looted money. Rs 11 crore cash was seized from your close associate by agencies. They approached the court to prevent an investigation by the CBI,” he said, without taking any names.

He said that the BJP has organised the (padyatra) foot march to change Karnataka and give its people their rights back.

“You (party workers) will fight against the corruption of Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar. I will be in New Delhi, where senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is also present. Money from Karnataka is being looted and Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar are handing over the looted funds to Rahul Gandhi,” he alleged.

Addressing the gathering he said that seven years ago the IT Department confiscated a diary belonging to Shivakumar which had mentioned Rs three crore payment to the Congress. “It was one of the entries. It is also known how Rs 187 crore which belongs to Dalits was spent on the Andhra Pradesh election by the Karnataka government. The poor and Dalit community land was taken over and a scam of Rs 4,000 was committed by Siddaramaiah,” he said

