Leopard killed after being hit by truck in UP district

Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 26 A male leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding truck on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur.

According to police, the leopard suddenly jumped from inside a cane field near Nagaria turn and was hit before the truck driver could apply the brakes.

The carcass has been sent for autopsy. An eye-witness said that the leopard was badly hurt and died a few moments later.

Forest officer Prakhar Gupta said, "It was an adult male leopard nearly three-year-old and was hit by a heavy vehicle near Nagla Haji village on the national highway. We will be registering an FIR against the vehicle driver under relevant sections of the wildlife protection act."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor