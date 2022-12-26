Leopard killed after being hit by truck in UP district
Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 26 A male leopard was killed after being hit by a speeding truck on the Delhi-Lucknow National Highway in the Tilhar area of Shahjahanpur.
According to police, the leopard suddenly jumped from inside a cane field near Nagaria turn and was hit before the truck driver could apply the brakes.
The carcass has been sent for autopsy. An eye-witness said that the leopard was badly hurt and died a few moments later.
Forest officer Prakhar Gupta said, "It was an adult male leopard nearly three-year-old and was hit by a heavy vehicle near Nagla Haji village on the national highway. We will be registering an FIR against the vehicle driver under relevant sections of the wildlife protection act."
