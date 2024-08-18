Lightning strikes kill 15 in Odisha in two days; CM announces ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar, Aug 18 As many as six persons died due to lightning strikes in five different districts of Odisha on Sunday.

With this, the death toll due to lightning strikes in the state has risen to 15 over the past two days, including nine deaths reported on Saturday from different parts of Odisha.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday expressed grief over the tragic deaths, and condoled the bereaved family members.

As per the Chief Minister’s Office, two persons died in Kendrapara district while one each succumbed to lightning strikes in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and Subarnapur on Sunday.

Several others have sustained injuries due to the lightning strikes.

CM Majhi has announced Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia for the kin of each of the deceased persons.

Wishing the injured a speedy recovery, CM Majhi also declared that the state government will bear the treatment expenses of all the injured persons.

Meanwhile, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons on Sunday that the district administrations are being regularly updated on weather related issues.

“The number of lightning deaths is much higher in Odisha in comparison to other states. Around 300 persons die due to lightning strikes every year in the state. There are many reasons for such deaths, such as lack of adequate earthing system in various buildings, including schools and residential homes,” said Pujari.

He added that his department is in touch with the School and Mass Education Department regarding the absence of earthing system at many schools in the state.

Pujari also said that the state government will soon plant 20 lakh palm trees, known as 'lightning arresters', across the state to save precious lives during lightning.

The government is taking all the steps to bring the number of lightning deaths to zero in Odisha, the minister said.

