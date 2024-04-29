Lok Sabha Election 2024: Jannayak Janta Party Announces Candidates for Remaining Five Seats in Haryana

On Monday, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) unveiled the names of five additional Lok Sabha candidates from Haryana. Among them, Ravinder Sangwan, the state chief of its youth wing, has been nominated to contest from Rohtak.

According to a statement released by the party, the JJP has selected Kiran Punia to contest from Ambala, Palaram Saini from Kurukshetra, Devender Kadiyan from Karnal, and Bhupinder Malik from Sonipat.

The party picked Rajinder Madaan for the Karnal assembly bypoll, which will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana on May 25.

The bypoll was necessitated after former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar resigned from the seat, paving the way for his successor Nayab Singh Saini to contest from there.

