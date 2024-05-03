Lok Sabha Election 2024: Sonia Gandhi’s Attempt To Launch Rahul From Raebareli Will Fail, Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, reflects a retreat from Amethi. Shah further perdicted a substantial defeat for Gandhi in Raebareli against the BJP candidate.

He also said former AICC President Sonia Gandhi's multiple attempts to "launch" Rahul Gandhi had failed and claimed that this was the twenty-first attempt. A prominent BJP figure spoke at a public gathering in Belagavi district, endorsing the party's candidate for the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, Annasaheb Jolle.

"Modi ji tried and at once Chandrayaan (mission to Moon) got launched. Sonia Gandhi has launched this 'yaan' named Rahul Baba (Rahul Gandhi) twenty times, but her launching has not been successful. Today for the twenty-first time, running away from Amethi, he has filed nomination from Raebareli," Shah said.

He said, "Rahul Baba, I'm telling the result of Raebareli from here. Against BJP's candidate Dinesh Pratap Singh, you will lose by a huge margin. Write down my words."

Rahul Gandhi has opted to run for the Raebareli seat in Uttar Pradesh, a constituency long held by his mother Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted associate of the Gandhi family, has been nominated for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat, as announced by the party in a statement on Friday. Both constituencies are scheduled for polling on May 20, marking the fifth phase of the seven-phase general election.

