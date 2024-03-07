Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Mirzapur' Happening in Jaunpur?

The absence of a code of conduct has led to a notable situation in the Jaunpur constituency, where the Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra unit was taken by surprise with the unexpected announcement of Kripashankar Singh as a candidate for the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh, a prominent Mumbai leader who previously served as a state minister overseeing the home department, had a history with the Congress party. His appointment as Mumbai Congress in-charge in 2011 aimed to challenge the Shiv Sena's stronghold in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Marking what is considered a blow for former IAS officer Abhishek Singh, quite his job to enter politics. Reports suggest that Singh had been seeking a ticket from the BJP. Abhishek Singh had been actively engaged in Jaunpur in recent days. He took people to see the Ram temple in Ayodhya and distributed scooters as prizes, which kept him consistently in the headlines. It was believed that after his tenure as an IAS officer, Abhishek Singh aimed to enter politics and contest elections on behalf of the BJP from Jaunpur. However, the BJP nominated Kripashankar Singh instead.

Former MP Dhananjay Singh faced a significant setback as he was convicted in a kidnapping case by the Jaunpur court. The sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, and Dhananjay has been remanded to jail. Notably, he had been gearing up to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur, making his intentions public on the same day when the BJP released its first list of candidates.

According to reports, Dhananjay Singh, eyeing a ticket from both Nitish Kumar's JDU and the BJP, found himself at odds when the BJP fielded Kripashankar Singh. Dhananjay expressed confidence on social media, stating, "We will win Jaunpur, Lok Sabha elections 2024." However, the recent imprisonment has dealt a severe blow to his political aspirations.

And today a tragic incident unfolded in an area falling under the jurisdiction of Sikrara Police Station as a local leader affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was fatally shot by unidentified assailants. According to Superintendent of Police (City) Brijesh Kumar, the victim identified as Pramod Kumar Yadav, a prominent member of the BJP district unit and a resident of Bodhapur, was targeted while traveling in his vehicle. The assailants, riding motorcycles, gestured for Yadav to halt his car before opening fire on him. The harrowing incident took place around 10 am.