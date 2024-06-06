Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Overall 65.79% Voter Turnout Recorded

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed a voter turnout of 65.79%, according to the Election Commission of India. The voter turnout was recorded across various states and Union Territories during all phases of the General Elections, marking a significant engagement of the electorate.

Here are the state-wise voter turnout figures for all phases of the 2024 General Elections:

National Average:

Male Voter Turnout: 65.80%

Female Voter Turnout: 65.78%

Other Voter Turnout: 27.08%

Overall Voter Turnout: 65.79%

The voter turnout reflects the high level of participation by the electorate across the country. Notable high turnouts were recorded in states like Lakshadweep (84.16%), Andhra Pradesh (80.66%), and Assam (81.56%).

In contrast, states like Bihar (56.19%) and Uttar Pradesh (56.92%) recorded lower turnouts. The data indicates the varying degrees of voter engagement across different regions.

As the largest democracy in the world, India's electoral process continues to showcase the robust participation of its citizens in shaping the country's future. The Election Commission's detailed report highlights the commitment of voters in exercising their democratic rights.