Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inspects rain-affected areas in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur, July 17 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, on Thursday, visited various areas of Kota city in Rajasthan affected by heavy rainfall.

Beginning his inspection at Ranpur, he reviewed the situation alongside officials and assessed the impact of flash floods triggered by more than 150 mm of rainfall in just a few hours.

The intense downpour led to heavy water flow and overflowing drains across multiple parts of the city.

During the visit, Speaker Birla directed officials to develop multi-pronged and permanent solutions to the problem of waterlogging.

He emphasised the need for a detailed survey of the affected areas and asked for prompt submission of proposals.

He also discussed the need to construct a special diversion to channel water toward the Chambal river in areas like Ranpur pond and Alaniya.

Speaker Birla also instructed that the capacity of existing drains be enhanced and alternative drainage routes be identified.

He called for the immediate preparation of an action plan, particularly to address waterlogging in the residential colonies of the Deoli Arab area.

Upon receiving reports of plaster falling at the Government School in Borkhandi, Speaker Birla visited the school for an inspection.

He directed municipal officials to carry out repairs immediately and asked the Chief Block Education Officer to draft a proposal for verandah construction.

He also instructed a district-wide assessment of school buildings for safety concerns.

Speaker Birla visited Nimoda Hariji to meet the families of those who lost their lives due to strong currents in the Chambal river.

Expressing his condolences, the Speaker consoled the bereaved families and directed officials to extend all necessary assistance.

He also instructed the District Collector to constitute a committee to investigate the incident.

Responding to public concerns over the Nimoda Hariji incident, a four-member inquiry committee headed by Sealing Additional District Magistrate Krishna Shukla has been formed on the instructions of Speaker Birla.

A review meeting on disaster management and relief measures in the wake of the heavy rains is scheduled for Thursday at 4 p.m. at the District Collectorate Auditorium.

Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar, District Collector Piyush Samaria, Speaker's Officer on Special Duty Rajiv Dutta, Kota Development Authority Commissioner Harphool Singh Yadav, Kota Superintendent of Police Amrita Duhan, Kota Rural Superintendent of Police Sujit Shankar, Kota Mayor Rajiv Agarwal, BJP Rural District President Prem Gochar, City President Rakesh Jain, and several other administrative and public representatives were present during the inspection.

