Lokmat National Conclave 2025: Manoj Jha Flags ‘Freebies Culture’, Says Elections Are No Longer Fair

The Lokmat National Conclave 2025 began in New Delhi, bringing together prominent voices from politics, economics, and civil society to deliberate on the vision and roadmap for a “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India). The conclave has positioned itself as a key platform for policy dialogue, offering a space to reflect on the country’s current challenges and future direction. During one of the key sessions, Manoj Kumar Jha and Sunil Tatkare shared the stage and responded to questions from the anchor on issues ranging from electoral reforms to state-level politics.

Speaking on the conduct of elections, Manoj Jha raised concerns about what he described as the growing role of financial influence in the electoral process. Referring to the political climate under the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, he argued that monetary incentives are increasingly being used to secure electoral victories. “Elections no longer feel the way they once did,” Jha said, suggesting that the essence of democratic contests is undergoing a shift.

Turning to the upcoming Bihar elections, Jha pointed out that government schemes involving free cash or direct financial benefits can significantly influence voter behaviour. According to him, such measures risk altering the level playing field. “Elections are not what they used to be. The very character of elections appears to be changing,” he remarked, underscoring the need for deeper reflection on the integrity of the democratic process.