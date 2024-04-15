LS polls: PM Modi to address public meetings in Kerala, TN today

New Delhi, April 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Monday for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

In Kerala, the Prime Minister will address two public meetings -- in Thrissur at 11 a.m. and in Thiruvananthapuram at 2:15 p.m. After that, he will proceed to Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu to address a public meeting at 4:30 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address an election rally on Monday in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie at 11:30 a.m.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address public rallies in Tripura, and Manipur on Monday. He will also hold a roadshow in Rajasthan.

His rally in Tripura's Agartala is scheduled for 11 a.m. From there, he will go to Imphal in Manipur to address a public rally at 1:30 p.m. In the evening, the Home Minister will hold a roadshow in Jaipur at 6 p.m.

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address a public rally in Jammu's Kathua on Monday.

* Union Minister and BJP candidate S.P. Singh Baghel will file his nomination from Agra on Monday.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will on Monday hold a public meeting in his constituency Wayanad, from where he is eyeing a second term. The Wayanad MP will also campaign in Kerala's Kozhikode and Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will participate in roadshows in Rajasthan's Alwar and Dausa on Monday.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will hold public meetings in Tamil Nadu's Puducherry and Cuddalore on Monday at 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., respectively.

* AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi will address public meetings in Vaijapur (5 p.m.) and Kannada Taluka (8.30 p.m.) of Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Monday.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will hold a roadshow in Bharatpur on Monday at 10 a.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a press conference in Lucknow at 10 a.m. on Monday, sharing details of development works done under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will hold an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar at 1 p.m. on Monday. After Muzaffarnagar, he will go to his native village Saifai in the evening.

