Lucknow Fire: Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Residence in Raja Bazaar (Watch Video)

A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, February 3. No casualties have been reported so far. The fire originated from a leaking cylinder in a three-story building near the Raja Bazar intersection in the Chowk police station area of Lucknow on Saturday night. Within a short period, the fire quickly engulfed the entire house.

Watch Video:

Fire brigade personnel successfully brought the fire under control, utilizing three vehicles, and rescued the family members who were trapped in the blaze, reported by Dainik Bhaskar. Three people suffered minor burns in the incident and received first aid at a nearby hospital. The car and bike parked on the ground floor were reduced to ashes in the fire.

On January 20, A fire broke out on the sixth floor of the faculty building of King George's Medical University in the Wazirganj police station area, Lucknow. There was no loss of life due to the fire; only the contents of the room where the fire broke out were burned, said the Chief Fire Officer.