Lucknow: Fire Breaks Out at Bank of Baroda Branch on Mohan Road

A huge fire broke out at the Bank of Baroda branch situated inside the Dr Shakuntala Mishra University campus on Mohan Road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Tuesday night, November 25. After receiving a phone call, fire engines from Alambagh Fire Station reached the site.

Firefighters found that the main door of the Bank of Baroda on the ground floor of the building was locked from the outside and intense smoke with flames blowing out from it. The door was unable to unlock, therefore inaccessible to fire personnel to extinguish the blaze.

The fire department broke the window to access the locked premises and successfully brought the fire under complete control. Soon after the bank staff unlock the door, firefighters enter the premises. However, no casualties were reported in the incident. According to the bank branch manager, all the cash money was already deposited in the safe.