Lucknow Horror: Man Killed by Wife and Maternal Uncle Over Affair, Police Arrest 3

Shocking case Uncle of crime has been reported in Uttar Pradesh's Capital Lucknow were and nephew got killed by his maternal uncle and his wife. According to reports they conspired to kill his nephew who was interfering with their immoral relationship. In this case, the police have arrested the accused uncle, the nephew's wife and one of their accomplices, and the clothes and bike used for the murder have been seized from them. This incident took place in Chhatauni village of Magram.

A young man named Rampher, a resident of this place, had left his house on the evening of September 18 and never returned. The next day, on September 19, his body was found in a drain on the side of the Indira Canal near a plotting site, about one and a half kilometers away from his house. There were injuries on his neck. Along with this, there were signs of strangulation. The autopsy report revealed that he died due to drowning.

Rampher's brother filed a murder complaint with the police on Sunday. When the police started the investigation, they came across many important pieces of evidence. During the investigation, the police suspected Rampher's wife Meera. After this, the name of Rampher's maternal uncle Basant Lal also came to the fore. The police detained both of them and interrogated them thoroughly, and when the incident came to a thrilling conclusion, the incident came to light.

During interrogation, Basant Lal confessed to murdering Rampher. He admitted to having an affair with Meera, Rampher's wife, who lived next door to Basant Lal's sister. Rampher, an alcoholic, frequently abused Meera, leading him to suspect her relationship with Basant Lal and object to it. Meera and Basant Lal then plotted to kill Rampher. Basant Lal, along with a friend, lured Rampher to a location, plied him with alcohol, and then strangled him with a cloth. While unconscious, Rampher was drowned in a drain. They then stole his mobile phone and fled. Police have arrested all three individuals, and the investigation is ongoing.