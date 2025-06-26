Madhya Pradesh: 2 killed in lightning strikes; heavy rains likely in some areas

Bhopal, June 26 In a tragic incident in Lolki village of Agar Malwa district, lightning struck four young farmers working in the fields. Two cousins, Kamal Singh aged 33 and Lakhan a.k.a Laxman Singh aged 30, lost their lives on the spot.

The other two, Man Singh and Vishal Patidar, both 25, suffered serious burn injuries and are under treatment. Agar Malwa, district hospital Speaking to IANS, Susner police station incharge, Kesar Rajput said, “all the four were in their fields for tilling. Laxman and Kamal – who were close relatives died on spot. Man Singh and Vishal received injuries and have been admitted to district hospital Agar Malwa".

Heavy rains continued to lash Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, bringing significant disruptions across at least 25 districts and triggering a series of weather-related incidents. Indore experienced a dramatic weather shift in the afternoon, when skies turned dark and heavy rainfall reduced visibility.

Vidisha witnessed waterlogging in several low-lying areas, while parts of Jabalpur saw rainwater entering homes.

In Begamganj, located in Raisen district, a kutcha house collapsed under the impact of heavy rains, trapping a family of five. Local residents quickly came to their aid, rescuing all members, including a couple and their three children.

All are currently hospitalised, the police officials said. Due to the shutdown of Sultanganj Road in Begamganj, nearly 50 villages have become cut off from the town.

Other districts such as Sagar, Ratlam, Chhindwara, Bhopal, Khandwa, Dhar, Mandsaur, Betul, Guna, Gwalior, and Narmadapuram also received widespread showers.

Jabalpur recorded 1.7 inches of rain, while Sagar and Ratlam saw 1.25 inches each. The rainfall brought a noticeable dip in daytime temperatures across the state.

The state Meteorological Department has issued a continued rainfall alert for 25 districts, including Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar, Agar-Malwa, Dewas, Sehore, and Damoh.

The alert suggests the potential for heavy downpours in these areas in the coming hours. Fifteen additional districts, including Anuppur, Barwani, Khargone, Morena, and Tikamgarh, are expected to receive light to moderate thundershowers.

Rainfall has also been forecast for Rewa, Sidhi, Singrauli, and parts of Seoni and Maihar. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone and lightning-sensitive regions, as weather systems remain active over central India. Emergency services have been put on alert to respond swiftly to any untoward situations.

