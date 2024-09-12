Madhya Pradesh: 7 Members of Family Dead, Two Injured After House Wall Collapses Due to Incessant Rainfall in Datia (Watch Video)

Seven family members died after a dilapidated wall collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Thursday, September 12. According to the reports, a total of nine people were buried under debris; two were rescued after a long operation, but seven others lost their lives. Among the deceased were three children. The bodies of all the victims have been recovered. It is reported that the wall, approximately 400 years old, suddenly collapsed amidst heavy rainfall in the region.

As soon as the SDRF team was informed, relief and rescue operations were initiated in the morning on Thursday. During the rescue operation, two people were safely pulled out, but the others could not be saved. Collector Sandeep Makin, SP Virendra Kumar Mishra, Kotwali TI Dhirendra Mishra, and the SDRF team were present at the scene.

Datia Collector Sandeep Makin said that wall collapsed at around 4 am on Thursday. Nine members of the family were buried under the debris. The SDRF team first recovered three bodies, broke the wall of the house, and recovered the rest of the bodies.

"Today, 12th September around 4 am...a wall collapsed due to incessant rainfall and 9 members of a family got buried under the debris. 2 people were rescued by the locals and were admitted to a hospital and they are stable...SDRF and other officials came and with the help of SDRF first 3 bodies were recovered and in the morning we broke the wall of the house and recovered the rest of the bodies. CM condoled the incident," said Collector.

Wall Collapse in MP

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: 7 members of a family died and 2 injured after the wall of a house collapsed due to the incessant rainfall in the Khalka Pura area of Datia. pic.twitter.com/u8yYIIqcbr — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2024

The victims buried under the debris included 55-year-old Niranjan Vanskar, his wife Mamta Niranjan, and their daughter Radha. Niranjan's sons, Suraj and Shivam, had already died. Kishan's family, Kishan's father, Pannalal and his wife, Prabha, were also buried under the debris. From Munna's family, Munna’s father, Khitte Vanskar and his son, Akash, were rescued safely and taken to the hospital.

It is believed that the wall, built-in 1629 by King Indrajit, weakened after 30 continuous hours of rain in Datia, leading to its collapse.