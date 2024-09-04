Madhya Pradesh Horror: Young Man Rapes Neighbor’s Wife Under False Promise of Jail Release

In an disturbing case of rape has emerged in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh, where a young man assaulted his neighbor's wife, who was seeking to secure her husband's release from jail. Following the woman's complaint, police have arrested the accused.

In the Budhni police station area, the neighbor lured the woman into a sexual relationship under the pretext of helping her husband. When she resisted, he forcibly entered her home and raped her, threatening to kill her daughter if she reported the incident. The police registered a case based on her complaint.

Budhni SDOP Shashank Gurjar revealed that the accused, Nafees Khan alias Annu, had recently been released from jail, where he was incarcerated alongside the woman's husband. The accused has a history of multiple offenses, and authorities are now taking steps to banish him from the district.