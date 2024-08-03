Madhya Pradesh Wall Collapse: Four Children Killed After Wall of Building Falls on Them in Rewa District

Four children were killed and two others sustained injuries when a wall from an abandoned building collapsed on them while they were returning home from school on Saturday, officials said. he incident took place near a private school under the jurisdiction of Garh police station. The children, all from Sunrise Public School, were walking home with a caretaker when the wall fell on them, said Mahendra Singh Sikarwar, Inspector-General of Police, Rewa zone.

The deceased were identified as Ankita Gupta (5), Manya Gupta (7), Siddharth Gupta (5), and Anuj Prajapati (5). A woman and another child were injured and have been referred to Rewa for further medical treatment, said Collector Pratibha Pal. Pal added that the administration is clearing the debris and that a probe into the incident will be conducted.