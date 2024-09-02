Madhya Pradesh Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Likely in Burhanpur, Betul, Khargone, Dewas, and Harda Districts for Next 24 Hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert for Western Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours on Monday, September 2. The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of Gwalior, Chambal, Sagar, Bhopal, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Indore, and Ujjain.

According to the IMD, the rainfall is attributed to the effects of a low-pressure area system. Heavy rains are expected in the eastern parts of the state, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol, and Sagar divisions.

VIDEO | The meteorology department has issued an alert for five districts in Western Madhya Pradesh.



"Very heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Burhanpur, Betul, Khargone, Dewas, and Harda districts in Western Madhya Pradesh for the next 24 hours," said meteorologist BS Yadav.

From June 1 to September 1, Madhya Pradesh received 11% more rainfall than the average. Eastern Madhya Pradesh recorded 9% more rain than the average, while Western Madhya Pradesh saw a 12% increase.

So far, Sheopur has recorded the highest rainfall at 157% above average, while Rewa has experienced the lowest at 57% of the average. Fourteen districts in the state have received more than 100% of their average rainfall, while 21 districts have received normal rainfall.