Madras High Court Redefines Caste System Origins: Attributes to Recent and Modern Phenomenon

The most recent version of the judgment available on the Madras High Court website has been noted for a significant alteration. Previously stating that "origins of the caste system as we know today are a century old," the updated version now reads, categorization of castes as we know them today, is a far more recent and modern phenomenon.

On March 7th, the Madras High Court criticized statements made by Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP A Raja, and others, equating Sanatana Dharma to diseases such as HIV AIDS, leprosy, malaria, and corona. The court highlighted their lack of understanding of Hinduism and condemned the remarks as perverse, divisive, and contrary to Constitutional principles.

The court emphasized that the caste system, as known today, has origins less than a century old and cannot solely be blamed on the ancient Varna system. "Origins of caste system as we know today are less than a century old. Can’t lay blame on the ancient Varna system alone," said Madras High Court. The court cautioned against hate and divisiveness, particularly when emanating from government figures, stating that such behavior is antithetical to freedom and borders on danger.

India is a democracy and the Constitution propounds a secular Government with equal freedom to all its citizens. Hate and divisiveness, particularly from the hands of the Government, is anathema to such freedom, and assume a seriousness bordering on danger, High Court said.