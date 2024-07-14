Maha issues notification on free travelling facility to senior citizens

Mumbai, July 14 The Maharashtra government on Sunday issued a notification on free travelling facilities to important pilgrimage sites across India by senior citizens of all faiths.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently announced that the Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana will be implemented for the senior citizens of the state to visit various pilgrimage sites across the country.

The scheme includes 73 pilgrimage sites in India and 66 from Maharashtra state. Nearly all the important pilgrimage sites are included in the scheme.

The eligible senior citizens will get the benefit of this scheme to visit one of the pilgrimage sites mentioned under this scheme. Similarly, the maximum amount per head towards travelling allowance will be Rs 30,000. This will include actual travelling, meals, lodging and other important expenses.

The annual income of the beneficiary should be less than 2.50 lakh and the beneficiary should be a resident of Maharashtra state and should be a senior citizen above 60 years of age.

For taking the benefit of the scheme the applicant will have to apply online.

The beneficiaries will be selected by the committees appointed at the district level. The quota will be decided on the basis of the population of the district and the beneficiaries will be selected by a lottery method from the applications received. Beneficiaries who are above 75 years of age will be permitted to travel with their spouse or any assistant.

A 17-member committee led by the Social Justice Minister had been formed to monitor and review the scheme at the state level.

A seven-member committee under the chairmanship of the guardian minister will be looking into the matter at the district level.

The Assistant Commissioner of the Social Welfare Department will be the member secretary, whereas at the state level, the Social Welfare Commissioner will be working as the Nodal Officer.

"The state government is leaving no stone unturned for fulfilling the dreams of the poor, downtrodden and destitute citizens of the state. We are satisfied that we will be getting the blessings of the senior citizens. This will definitely provide energy and inspiration to the government," the Chief Minister said.

