Maha Kumbh 2025 Embodies India’s Timeless Spiritual Heritage and Celebrates Faith and Harmony, Says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as the world's largest religious congregation. Maha Kumbh Mela commenced on Monday, January 13. A large number of people were gathered to take the first 'Shahi Snan' on the occasion of Pauh Purnima in the Ganga River.

PM Modi said a very special day today," crores of people who cherish Bharatiya values and culture!" "Maha Kumbh 2025 commences in Prayagraj, bringing together countless people in a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and culture. The Maha Kumbh embodies India’s timeless spiritual heritage and celebrates faith and harmony," he added.

Visuals shared on X show the temple town of Prayagraj filled with devotees on several ghats of the city and taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam. The 45-day Maha Kumbh, happening after a gap of 144 years, will take place on the Ganga, Yamuna and the mystical Saraswati rivers and over 45 crore devotees are expected to visit the event.