Maha Kumbh Stampede: Gautam Adani Extends Condolences, Assures Support for Victims

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj occurred on the banks of the Sangam during Mauni Amavasya, a key bathing day of the festival. The incident has shocked the nation. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani expressed his condolences to the victims' families.

In his X post Adani said, "We are deeply saddened by the heart-wrenching incident that occurred at Maha Kumbh. We pay our humble tributes to the departed souls and express our deepest condolences to the bereaved families. All the members of the Adani family present at the Maha Kumbh and the entire Adani Group, in collaboration with the fair administration and the state government, are committed to providing all possible assistance to the affected families."

About The Incident

The stampede broke out when a barrier collapsed as thousands of devotees rushed towards the Triveni Sangam to take the second 'Shahi Snan' (royal bath) of the festival. The sheer volume of the crowd, coupled with the surge of pilgrims, led to chaos, resulting in people getting trampled. Rescue operations were promptly launched, and emergency medical teams rushed to assist the injured.

Eyewitnesses reported scenes of panic as people struggled to escape the surging crowd. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the barrier failure and assessing the extent of the disaster.

Authorities have launched a high-level inquiry into the accident, focusing on the security arrangements at the venue. The state government has assured strict measures to prevent such tragedies in the future, including enhanced crowd management and increased security deployment.