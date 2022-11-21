Maharashtra: 6 people injured in Navale bridge accident, no casualities reported

As many as six people have been injured in an accident at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune last night. Over 40 vehicles were severely damaged in a tragic road accident that occurred in Pune on Sunday evening, officials said.

A truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles stuck in traffic on the bridge. However, no casualties were reported so far.

The accident took place on the Pune-Bengaluru highway.

"A major road accident occurred at Navale bridge on the Pune-Bengaluru highway in Pune in which about 48 vehicles got damaged. Rescue teams from the Pune Fire Brigade and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) have reached the spot," said Pune Fire Brigade officials.

Meanwhile, taking view of the tragic accident Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed a thorough investigation of the incident.

"Several vehicles crashed in an accident involving a tanker at Navale Bridge in Pune. As soon as the information about this accident is known, immediate instructions are given to find out the exact cause of the accident," Tweeted CM Shinde.

Further Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured.

"Instructions have also been given to the local administration to arrange proper treatment for the injured in this accident and the traffic police have also been instructed to ensure that the traffic congestion caused by this accident in the area is not disturbed," he Tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor