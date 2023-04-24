Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at private company in Nagpur, 3 dead

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Three workers were killed while three others were injured in a fire that broke out at Kataria Agro Private Limited, Hingna MIDC in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Monday, officials said.

"3 workers died while 3 workers were injured in the fire incident," officials said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, they added.

Further details awaited.

