Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022, check the results date

According to the reports, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has successfully concluded the Maharashtra SSC Exam 2022. The exams were held from 15th March and continued till 4th April. And as the exam is completed now students are eagerly waiting for the results.

Maharashtra Board 10th Result 2022 Date?

With just two days completed for exams, the board is still yet to declare the results dates, but as per every year, the results are expected to be out in July 2022. Earlier School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad in one of her tweets hinted the same, she informed "Our efforts are to declare the HSC results by the 2nd week of June 2022, & SSC results by the 2nd week of July 2022. All exams would be conducted in compliance with COVID-19 safety norms." For the first notification, students are advised to keep eye on the official website.