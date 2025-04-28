Maharashtra will lead nation due to development ecosystem: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, April 28 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that Maharashtra will lead the nation due to the development ecosystem, which is attracting significant investments into the state.

He added that a large number of infrastructure development projects are underway across Maharashtra, including roads, railways, the bullet train, waterways, ports, and airports and asserted that Maharashtra will lead the nation in development.

He was speaking at the ‘India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor Summit 2025’.

CM Fadnavis stated that work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train is progressing rapidly and that travel by bullet train will become possible by 2028. A bullet train station will be developed near Vadhavan Port. Massive infrastructure works are ongoing in Mumbai, including the Coastal Road, Atal Setu, and various Metro routes, he said. These projects are expected to attract investments of up to $50 billion in Mumbai.

“Projects like the Vadhavan Port in Palghar district and the Navi Mumbai International Airport are set to be game changers. Additionally, the upcoming new airport in Pune, the development of Shirdi and Nagpur airports, the River Linking Project, and the Bullet Train Project will play pivotal roles,” he remarked.

He said that the Coastal Road is being extended up to Virar. Vadhavan Port will be three times larger than the existing Jawaharlal Nehru Port. A controlled-access highway will connect the port to Nashik and further link it to the Samruddhi Mahamarg (expressway). A new international airport near Vadhavan Port is also proposed. Furthermore, plans are in place to develop a ‘Fourth Mumbai’ in this region.

“Efforts are being made to divert floodwaters from Kolhapur and Sangli districts, and waters from the Western Ghats that currently flow into the sea, towards the Ujani Dam and Marathwada region. This will help make Marathwada drought-free in the future. After the Samruddhi Mahamarg, a ‘Shaktipeeth Mahamarg’ connecting Nagpur to Goa will be developed. Maharashtra will always be a state ready for the future, said the chief minister.

He added that Maharashtra is making great strides in the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ rankings to attract and facilitate investors.

Due to the ongoing improvements in transportation infrastructure, freight movement across the state is accelerating. Currently, it is possible to reach Nagpur from Jawaharlal Nehru Port in just eight hours, and Vadhavan Port will further boost efficiency. A cargo hub is being developed in Nagpur, and another one is being developed at Pune International Airport, said the chief minister.

“The Navi Mumbai International Airport and Atal Setu will facilitate the development of the 'Third Mumbai’. A new ‘Edu-City’ is also being established in this region, with world-renowned universities setting up campuses. Additionally, a ‘Health City’ and an ‘Innovation City’ are being developed,” he said.

According to the chief minister, a large-scale solar energy generation is taking place in Maharashtra. The agricultural sector alone is set to generate 16,000 MW of electricity through solar energy. Currently, 21 per cent of the state's energy capacity is from solar power, which is projected to increase to 52 per cent by 2030. Under the Solar Agriculture Feeder Scheme, 3,000 transformers have been converted to operate on solar power.

“Significant reforms are being made in public transportation. There is a growing demand for electric vehicles in the state, and they are being integrated into public transport. Maharashtra is emerging as the electric vehicle capital of India,” he added.

