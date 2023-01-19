Major fire in Secunderabad building, four rescued

Four people were rescued after a major fire broke out in a building in the Secunderabad district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

The Fire Department, police, and Disaster Response Force rushed to the Ramgopalpet area as soon as information was received, Central Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Chandra said.

Four people were reportedly rescued from the building, the DCP said, adding that the presence of more people in the building was not yet clear.

"A fire has broken out in the Ramgopalpet Police Station limits. Four people have been rescued but we cannot tell with full conviction that there is no one left in the building," Chandra said.

According to the police, the reason for the fire is unknown and the fire department is working hard to control the fire.

"There is still smoke coming out of the building. DRF officials, police and fire department officials are working together to control the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be known," DCP told ANI.

No casualty has been reported so far. Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor