Major Rule Changes Effective December 1, 2024: LPG Price Hike, SBI Credit Card Updates, and More to Impact Common Man

The government is set to implement major rule changes from December 1, bringing significant updates as the new month begins. These changes include adjustments to LPG cylinder prices and modifications related to credit card regulations. With November drawing to a close, these updates will take effect in just two days.

From December 1, 2024, several rule changes are set to take effect, directly impacting the finances of the common man. On November 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG gas cylinder was increased, and oil and gas distribution companies are expected to revise prices again as they do on the first day of every month. The price of the 14-kg domestic LPG cylinder, which has remained stable for a long time, may also witness a change.

In addition to LPG cylinder prices, oil distribution companies will revise the price of air turbine fuel starting December 1. This adjustment could directly impact air travel costs for passengers.

The third major change, effective from December 1, 2024, will impact credit card users, particularly those using SBI credit cards for transactions on digital gaming platforms or merchants. As per the SBI Cards website, 48 credit card variants will no longer offer reward points for such transactions starting next month.

TRAI had planned to enforce traceability rules for business messages and OTPs, requiring telecom companies to implement the decision by October 31. However, the deadline was extended to November 30 following requests from several companies.

Additionally, December will see several bank holidays. Customers are advised to check the holiday schedule in advance to plan their banking tasks accordingly.