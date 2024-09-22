Major Train Accident Averted in UP: Attempt Made To Derail Goods Train by Placing LPG Cylinder on Tracks In Kanpur-Prayagraj Route

A goods train in Uttar Pradesh narrowly avoided disaster when the driver spotted a gas cylinder on the tracks near Prempur Station at 5:50 AM on Sunday (September 22), according to ANI. The train, which was en route from Kanpur to Prayagraj, activated its emergency brakes to come to a stop.Railway officials, including the Inspector of Works and security teams, swiftly removed the cylinder from the tracks for examination. It was later determined that the 5-liter cylinder was empty. The Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway announced that an investigation into the incident has been initiated.

Uttar Pradesh: A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams… pic.twitter.com/0zwohXABdt — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2024

“A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter,” said CPRO, North Central Railway.

Earlier on the night of September 8, an attempt was made to derail and blast the Bhiwani-bound Kalindi Express (14117) in Kanpur Nagar district. The locomotive of the train had collided with an LPG filled gas cylinder placed on the rail track between Barrajpur and Utripura on the Kanpur-Kasganj route. A Molotov cocktail was also discovered adjacent to the rail track. To date, Kanpur police have been unable to make any significant breakthrough in the case. Since August, at least six alleged attempts have been made in Uttar Pradesh to sabotage railway operations.

