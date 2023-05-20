Mallikarjun Kharge asks is second demonetisation cover-up of wrong decision made earlier

Opposition leaders hit out at the government after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asking if the second demonetisation is an effort to cover up the wrong decision made earlier.

He also called for an impartial probe into the entire demonetisation episode. In a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, You inflicted a deep wound on the economy with the first demonetisation. Due to this, the entire unorganised sector was destroyed, MSMEs were closed down and crores of jobs were lost. Now, the second demonetisation of ₹2000 note. Is this a cover-up of a wrong decision? Only an unbiased investigation will reveal the truth of the matter, the Congress chief said.

Reacting to the development, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi posed five questions to Modi. Five questions to Top Economist PM Modi:@PMOIndia. 1. Why did you introduce the 2000 note in the first place? 2. Can we expect 500 note to be withdrawn soon? 3. 70 crore Indians don’t have a smart phone, how do they do digital payment? 4. What is the role of Bill Gates owned Better Than Cash Alliance in making you do Demo 1.0 and 2.0? 5. Is NPCI being hacked by Chinese hackers? If so, what will happen to payements when war happens, he asked.

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 currency notes from circulation but gave the public time till September 30 to either deposit such notes in accounts or exchange them at banks.