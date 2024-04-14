Mallikarjun Kharge Criticizes BJP's Manifesto Says, PM Modi.....

BJP released its Manifesto for 2024 elections named it as Sankalp Patra aka Modi ki Garauntee. Reacting to this patra Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Lok Sabha election manifesto, saying that the PM “could not do anything for the poor in the last 10 years”.

Congress leader asserts that, PM Modi had promised to double the farmers' income, increase the Minimum Support Price (MSP), and give a legal guarantee - all of which the farmers across the country have been demanding. Massive protests were also held earlier this year with the farmers demanding the central government to fulfill their promises. “The youth is looking for jobs. Inflation is rising…He is not worried about these issues. He did not do any such work in his tenure that would benefit all the people of the country…It proves that he has nothing to offer people," Kharge told the media. The Congress leader further emphasized on that the BJP manifesto must not be trusted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha manifesto which has a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women, and asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times. The prime minister handed over copies of the manifesto to representatives of the four broad groups -- Gareeb, Yuva, Annadata and Nari Shakti (GYAN) -- who are beneficiaries of government schemes.