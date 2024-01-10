Mamata orders changes of Trinamool spokespersons, bars others from commenting about party

Kolkata, Jan 10 Amid rising infighting within Trinamool Congress with different leaders sparring with each other in the public, West Bengal Chief Minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday directed immediate changes in the list of party spokespersons.

Banerjee has also given strict instructions that barring those whose names will be included in the fresh list, no other leader will be allowed any public statement regarding internal matters of the party.

She conveyed this decision at the organisational meeting of the party at her residence here. She had entrusted party General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee and state President Subrata Bakshi with this responsibility, said a Trinamool leader who was present at the meeting.

"Now it is to be seen who continues to remain in the list and whose names are dropped from the list. But it seems that some of the faces whose names surfaced in the recent war of words might be deleted from the list," said the party leader on strict condition of anonymity.

Since the first day of the new year that also coincided with the 26th foundation anniversary of Trinamool, differences of opinion between different party leaders have come out in the open. The main issue of these differences of opinion is the tussle between the "old guard" and "new faces".

Although the tussle started mildly since Abhishek Banerjee last year became vocal for fixing the upper age limit for remaining in the leadership positions in the party, it started exacerbating from the first day of the new year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor