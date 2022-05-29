Man accused of sexually assaulting stepdaughter dies after being roughed up in public

Delhi Police on Sunday informed that an accused, who was arrested for allegedly raping his stepdaughter, died last night after he complained of feeling unwell.

According to the police, the accused was roughed up by the public even before the police took him into custody.

As per the police, the accused Subodh was arrested under the POCSO Act by Hari Nagar police, after he was accused by the victim's mother of sexual assault.

"He was beaten by the public before the police reached the spot. I.O sent the accused Shubodh to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar for treatment and medical examination and was medically examined and MLC was prepared", the doctor stated.

According to the Delhi Police, the postmortem by a medic board is awaited for neutrality and fair inquiry and further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor