Man arrested in UP after video of repeated voting goes viral

New Delhi, May 19 A man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district after a video surfaced on Sunday on social media in which he was seen voting multiple times, an official said.

The arrested individual has been identified as Rajan Singh, a resident of Khiriya Pamaran village, a statement noted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said in a statement that an FIR has been registered in connection with the matter.

"Instructions to suspend and institute disciplinary proceedings against all members of the polling party have been issued. Repolling has been recommended to the Election Commission of India in the polling station concerned," the CEO said.

Navdeep Rinwa further said that strict instructions to rigorously follow the procedures for proper identification of the voters have been issued to all District Election Officers in Uttar Pradesh for the remaining phases of polls.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor