Man beaten with burning stick on suspicion of mobile theft, video goes viral

An embarrassing incident has come to light in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. On suspicion of stealing a mobile phone, two men took off the clothes of a Dalit man and beat him to death. Their cruelty did not stop there. They burnt a stick and later thrashed with him that same stick. Police said on Tuesday that the incident took place in Ladpura village. The video of the incident that took place on Monday evening has also gone viral on social media. The video shows how two people are beating a person to death. At the same time, some people are standing in the role of spectators and watching the beating. Rakesh Kumar Gupta, in-charge of Vijayanagar police station, said the victim later lodged a complaint with the police. In it, he said, two men took off his clothes, accusing him of stealing a mobile phone. He was then beaten to death with a thick stick. Taking action in this regard, the police have registered a case against both the accused under various sections 323, 324 and 294 of the Indian Penal Code. The accused are Hetram Gurjar and Golu Muslim, he said.

Police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Gupta said that Hetaram was arrested within an hour after the case was registered. Golu is still at large. The search is on. The victim has also undergone a medical examination. As soon as his report is received, the accused may be charged under other sections.