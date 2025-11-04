Man booked for outraging modesty of woman in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 4 A man has been booked for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman by performing an obscene act when she was out on a morning walk with her pet dog in Indiranagar police station limits, Karnataka.

The shocking incident was reported within the Indiranagar police station limits on Tuesday.

According to police, on November 1 at around 11.57 a.m., the woman was walking with her pet when she suddenly heard a man call out "madam".

As she turned towards him, the man allegedly performed the obscene act.

Shocked by the man's behaviour, the woman immediately ran back home and lodged a complaint with the police.

Based on her complaint, a case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the accused.

The woman had informed her sister and friends about the incident before approaching the police.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said efforts are on to identify and arrest the accused. CCTV footage from the area where the incident occurred is being examined, a senior officer confirmed.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru Police arrested a private company employee on charges of sexually harassing a Kannada and Telugu television actress.

The accused has been identified as Naveen K. Mon, a delivery manager working with Templeton and Partner Company in Whitefield, Bengaluru.

The incident has been reported from the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station limits. Based on the complaint filed by the 41-year-old actress, police have registered an FIR under various sections of the BNS Act.

According to the complaint, the accused began sending vulgar messages to her every day on Messenger. The actress warned him not to send such messages again. However, when he continued to send obscene messages, she blocked his ID.

The accused then created different accounts and continued to send vulgar messages, even sharing videos of his private parts. Despite repeated warnings from the actress, he persisted in sending obscene and offensive messages.

Following this, the actress approached the police and lodged a complaint. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police arrested the accused. Further investigation is underway.

