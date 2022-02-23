Man kills father over 'bidi' in Assam's Barpeta

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 : In a gruesome incident, a man killed his father over a dispute for a 'Bidi' (a thin cigarette filled with tobacco flake and commonly wrapped in a tendu) in Assam's Barpeta district, informed police on Wednesday. The incident took place at Alipur village under Kolgachia police station in Barpeta district on Tuesday. The deceased person was identified as 50-year-old Lalmiya who was stabbed to death by his son Samsul Hoque (30 years old). According to the police, the accused asked for a bidi from his father and he gave him one, but on asking his second bidi, there was a scuffle between them. "Both were engaged argument and it turned into a fight and Samsul attacked his father by using a sharp weapon," a police officer of Kalgachia police station said. The police official said that when they received the information about the incident they rushed to the spot and apprehended the accused person. "During preliminary investigation, the accused person confessed that he committed the crime, then we recovered the weapon (khukri) which was used in the crime. Our investigation is on. The accused person told us that he asked for a bidi from his father and his father gave him one bidi. When he again asked the second one bidi his father verbally abused him. In anger he attacked his father" the police officer added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor