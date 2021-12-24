Man suffers snakebite off Gujarat coast, rescued
The India Coast Guard's C-152 boat evacuated the master of IFB Rutika who suffered a snakebite off the Dwarka coast.
The patient was brought to Okha for further medical assistance and shifted to a government hospital in Dwarka. As per information, the patient is reportedly stable.
