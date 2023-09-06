Man wanted for murder since 2010 lands in Delhi Police's net

New Delhi, Sep 6 A man wanted for murder since 2010, who was previously involved in 65 criminal cases, has been arrested from the Baprola area in the national capital, an official of Delhi Police’s Crime Branch said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Rohit a.k.a Monu, a resident of Nangloi, who was declared a proclaimed offender by a local court.

Sharing the details, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that the complainant alleged that on May 10, 2010, her brother Dilip, a resident of Vijay Vihar, was abducted and killed by Rakesh, Deepak, Rakesh Rai, Renu and Monu.

Subsequently, the accused were arrested, and it was revealed that Renu and Dilip used to work at Canara Bank. They were involved in a romantic relationship, which had angered Rakesh. Renu was also in a relationship with Rakesh. As a result, Rakesh, along with his associates, abducted and killed Dilip.

However, during the trial, Monu did not join the court proceedings and was declared a proclaimed offender. To evade arrest, he was regularly changing his hideouts.

“Specific inputs were received that Monu is hiding in the Baprola area. His specific location was traced and he was arrested after a raid,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Monu confessed to his involvement in the murder case.

“He further disclosed that Rakesh and Renu were in a relationship, and the deceased, Dilip, used to work with Renu at Canara Bank. Renu and Dilip were having an affair, which angered Rakesh. They devised a plan to eliminate Dilip. Consequently, he and others abducted and killed Dilip,” said the Special CP.

“He also disclosed that his brother, Deepak, was involved in criminal activities. In 2009, Deepak had stolen 300 mobile phones from the Subzi Mandi area. Later, Monu also became involved in criminal activities,” the officer said.

